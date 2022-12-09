Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Position Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 480.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 769,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 636,694 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $20,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HR. Presima Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 26,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 45,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 18,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

HR stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $34.59. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 73.52 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.61.

Healthcare Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 459.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

