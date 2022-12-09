Sei Investments Co. Raises Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 533,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,101 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.19% of Dynatrace worth $21,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 145.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 793.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $37.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.74, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.21. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $65.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $279.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.92 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Macquarie began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.26.

About Dynatrace

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.