Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 68.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20,162 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Science Applications International were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAIC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Science Applications International by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International stock opened at $112.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.97. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $117.94.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.83%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAIC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $99.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

