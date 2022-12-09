Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 26,286 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 26,286 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GE. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its stake in General Electric by 794.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Electric from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

General Electric Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $83.63 on Friday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $103.73. The company has a market capitalization of $91.38 billion, a PE ratio of -15.12, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -5.79%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

