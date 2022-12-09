General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 26,286 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in General Electric by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,056,906,000 after purchasing an additional 23,155,612 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,844,309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,569,368 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,263,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197,786 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 266.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,324,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $275,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $83.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.34. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $103.73. The company has a market capitalization of $91.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

