Sei Investments Co. Has $22 Million Stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 4,642.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 903,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 884,052 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.18% of Warner Music Group worth $21,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMG. Bank of America raised shares of Warner Music Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Warner Music Group to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Music Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Warner Music Group Price Performance

In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $646,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 414,341 shares in the company, valued at $13,391,501.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $510,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 399,341 shares in the company, valued at $13,589,574.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 76.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMG opened at $33.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.68. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $44.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 60.38%.

About Warner Music Group

(Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Articles

