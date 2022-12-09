Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,147 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,411 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.31% of SouthState worth $18,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 3.3% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in SouthState by 7.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SouthState by 2.2% in the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in SouthState by 2.7% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SouthState by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 15,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $1,335,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,780.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other SouthState news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 15,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $1,335,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,780.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total value of $329,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,516.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,549 shares of company stock valued at $3,965,283. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SSB opened at $80.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.78. SouthState Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.25 and a fifty-two week high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.09 and its 200-day moving average is $81.90.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.89. The business had revenue of $435.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.77 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 29.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. SouthState’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SSB. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SouthState in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded SouthState from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.42.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

