Voya Investment Management LLC Has $12.01 Million Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,654 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of W. P. Carey worth $12,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

WPC opened at $78.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.79 and a 200 day moving average of $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.76 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.25%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

