Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 24,544 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,180 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,544 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 3,154.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,712,025 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,700,000 after purchasing an additional 32,676,300 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at about $92,102,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,740,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,209,872,000 after acquiring an additional 13,696,595 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 269.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,079,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,047,000 after buying an additional 9,882,224 shares during the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $5.82 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $9.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 122.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 184.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

