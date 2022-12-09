Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 34.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,767 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $11,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 6.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 82.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.1% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 30.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

NYSE DFS opened at $102.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $130.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Stephens lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.14.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

