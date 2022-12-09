Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,796 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Weyerhaeuser worth $20,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,783,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,519,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,567,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,002 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,920,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,751,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,455 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,081,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY opened at $31.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.39. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

