Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCHP. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 965,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 10.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 300,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,464,000 after purchasing an additional 27,611 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 30.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 87,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 59.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Stock Up 2.1 %

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $76.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.18. The stock has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.58. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 47.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.328 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.06%.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

