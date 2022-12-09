Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $6.84 Million Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,094 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $6,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 434.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $47,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $213.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.37. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.76 and a twelve month high of $363.36. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 159.42%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ESS shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $264.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.47.

Insider Activity at Essex Property Trust

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Amal M. Johnson bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $218.44 per share, for a total transaction of $109,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $436,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

