Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20,162 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Science Applications International were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Science Applications International by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Science Applications International by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Science Applications International by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

NYSE SAIC opened at $112.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.74. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $117.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.97.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.83%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

