KeyCorp Comments on PDC Energy, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PDC Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $15.79 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $16.45. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PDC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $15.99 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q1 2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.58 EPS.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PDCE. StockNews.com lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

PDC Energy Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at PDC Energy

PDC Energy stock opened at $64.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.41. PDC Energy has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.51.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $461,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 275,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,122,498.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lance Lauck sold 14,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $1,145,777.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,026,509.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $461,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 275,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,122,498.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,839 shares of company stock valued at $4,883,196. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDC Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,364 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,405,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,436 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 8,362 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.