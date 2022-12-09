12,186 Shares in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Purchased by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter worth about $31,000. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 51.1% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 122.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,823 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 56.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 122.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telephone and Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Down 3.0 %

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $21.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 175.61%.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

