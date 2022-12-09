Delphia USA Inc. Buys 2,072 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Delphia USA Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZI stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $67.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.01.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.90 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 18.15%. Research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $216,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,137,531 shares in the company, valued at $49,357,470.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $216,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,137,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,357,470.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 17,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $746,940.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 577,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,230,498.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,797 shares of company stock worth $1,582,640. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZI shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.76.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

