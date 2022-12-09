DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Grows Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 515,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,642 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.06% of Newmont worth $30,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,339,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,336,337,000 after acquiring an additional 703,555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,911,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,316,140,000 after buying an additional 1,225,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Newmont by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,619,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,227,237,000 after buying an additional 270,396 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 8.5% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 34,781,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,076,250,000 after buying an additional 2,710,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 16.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,859,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,602,709,000 after buying an additional 3,819,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Newmont from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Newmont to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Newmont in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.47.

NYSE NEM opened at $47.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.67.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. Equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 174.60%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $469,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,266.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,949,251.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,890 shares of company stock worth $2,083,382. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

