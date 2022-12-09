DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $29.57 Million Stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,742 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 1.79% of Ingles Markets worth $29,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Ingles Markets by 6.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. raised its position in Ingles Markets by 0.3% during the second quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 66,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ingles Markets by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 81,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ingles Markets by 16.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Ingles Markets by 9.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingles Markets Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $100.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.64. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $74.63 and a twelve month high of $102.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.38 and its 200 day moving average is $90.83.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingles Markets in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

