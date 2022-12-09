Delphia USA Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,765 Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,088,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 136.3% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,449,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,319,000 after buying an additional 835,982 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 232.9% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 927,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,540,000 after acquiring an additional 648,791 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,520,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 87.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,080,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,851,000 after acquiring an additional 503,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of H stock opened at $97.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.58. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $70.12 and a 1 year high of $108.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 2.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.82.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile



Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

