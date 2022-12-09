Delphia USA Inc. Purchases 270 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4,120.9% during the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,922,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758,340 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,135,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,885,000 after buying an additional 1,823,555 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,396,000 after buying an additional 1,512,944 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 25.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,049,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

NYSE ELS opened at $64.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.95. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $88.70. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.62.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELS. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

