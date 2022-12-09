Delphia USA Inc. Takes Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,861 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAL. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caleres by 956.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Caleres during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Caleres in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Caleres by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Caleres

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $133,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,129.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $178,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,744,414.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $133,917.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,129.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,520 shares of company stock valued at $692,710 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caleres Stock Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Caleres from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com lowered Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. CL King reduced their price objective on Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Caleres in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $22.70 on Friday. Caleres, Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $31.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.34.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

