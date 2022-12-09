45,919 Shares in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Purchased by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CANO. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cano Health by 215.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,359,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,714,000 after buying an additional 2,293,310 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cano Health by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 10,008,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,489 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 215,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Park LLC lifted its holdings in Cano Health by 42.6% in the second quarter. Lloyd Park LLC now owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cano Health in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 39.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CANO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cano Health to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Cowen downgraded Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped coverage on Cano Health in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Cano Health Stock Performance

Cano Health Profile

Shares of NYSE:CANO opened at $1.36 on Friday. Cano Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $9.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

