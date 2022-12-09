Delphia USA Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,984 Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 7.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 204,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $47.35 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $103.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 145.58% and a negative net margin of 140.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GH. Piper Sandler lowered Guardant Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $110.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.60.

Insider Activity at Guardant Health

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $162,093.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,402.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.