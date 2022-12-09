Delphia USA Inc. Invests $208,000 in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Natera in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Natera by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 4,595.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Natera to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.82.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $38.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.18. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $97.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $32,105.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,422,221.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $75,832.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,578.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $32,105.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,422,221.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,359 shares of company stock valued at $797,832 over the last 90 days. 10.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

