Delphia USA Inc. Buys New Position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,416,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,015,000 after buying an additional 902,605 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 33.8% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,412,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,865,000 after acquiring an additional 862,000 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 1,503.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 910,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,635,000 after acquiring an additional 853,877 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kura Oncology in the second quarter valued at $14,047,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,061,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,142,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA opened at $15.22 on Friday. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $19.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.16.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.04. On average, analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

