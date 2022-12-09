Delphia USA Inc. Lowers Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Delphia USA Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,887,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,100,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,905 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,830,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,727,000 after acquiring an additional 946,488 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 18.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,315,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,570,000 after purchasing an additional 204,931 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,145.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,593 shares of company stock worth $14,943,358 over the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.33.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $173.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.62, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $274.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.05.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

