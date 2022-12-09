Delphia USA Inc. Trims Stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Delphia USA Inc. reduced its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,289 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,394 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,626,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,589 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 113,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 85.3% during the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 125,230 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after buying an additional 57,636 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SM opened at $35.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 4.50. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $54.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.55 and a 200 day moving average of $41.84.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $835.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.92 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 36.09% and a return on equity of 37.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SM Energy news, Director Julio M. Quintana sold 22,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $954,217.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 121,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,983.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.56.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

