Delphia USA Inc. Sells 18,828 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Delphia USA Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 18,828 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 57,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 18,209 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 170.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,240,000 after buying an additional 933,068 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 136,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $63.71 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $77.13. The company has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.53 and its 200 day moving average is $65.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 59.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,737,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.71 per share, with a total value of $105,472,454.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 194,351,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,799,088,671.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

