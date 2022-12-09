Delphia USA Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,085 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVCO. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cavco Industries by 13,920.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Cavco Industries during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Cavco Industries Price Performance

CVCO stock opened at $243.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.19. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.47 and a fifty-two week high of $325.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cavco Industries Company Profile

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $335.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

(Get Rating)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.