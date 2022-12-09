Delphia USA Inc. Makes New Investment in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,742,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,444 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,568,000 after buying an additional 900,791 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $17,490,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 826,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,030,000 after buying an additional 231,243 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 356.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 270,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,419,000 after acquiring an additional 210,867 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $31.56 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $74.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.07.

In other news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $584,805.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,085. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARWR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

