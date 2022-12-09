Delphia USA Inc. Makes New Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 70.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPG. StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.55.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $117.12 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $165.83. The company has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.86%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

