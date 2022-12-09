Delphia USA Inc. Purchases Shares of 33,820 Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Delphia USA Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Landsea Homes at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSEA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Landsea Homes by 187.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 92,700 shares in the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $566,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Landsea Homes by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 433,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 58,523 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Landsea Homes in the second quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Landsea Homes in the second quarter worth $255,000. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert S. Miller acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $27,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,668.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 7,769 shares of company stock valued at $42,306 over the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Landsea Homes Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Landsea Homes in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Landsea Homes from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Landsea Homes from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Landsea Homes from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Landsea Homes stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $219.49 million, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54. Landsea Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $9.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $335.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.71 million. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 6.09%. Research analysts forecast that Landsea Homes Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Landsea Homes

(Get Rating)

Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.