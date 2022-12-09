Delphia USA Inc. Takes $226,000 Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,908,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,106,376,000 after buying an additional 7,243,812 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,613,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,795,812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388,309 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Williams Companies by 17.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,897,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,199,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 19.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,845,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $962,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925,183 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Trading Down 1.3 %

WMB opened at $32.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.38 and its 200-day moving average is $32.84. The company has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.22. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $290,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 179,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,155,623.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.