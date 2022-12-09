Delphia USA Inc. Sells 34,064 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Delphia USA Inc. cut its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,064 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in Vistra by 4.7% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vistra by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.

In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.87 per share, with a total value of $238,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 308,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,356,757.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,956,442.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought 30,000 shares of company stock worth $701,200 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VST stock opened at $23.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $27.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.85.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Vistra had a positive return on equity of 44.82% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.193 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently -71.84%.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

