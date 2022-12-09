CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Acquired by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,171 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNP. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,292,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,175,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,010,918,000 after buying an additional 896,144 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at $543,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,444,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,722,000 after acquiring an additional 278,900 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at CenterPoint Energy

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman purchased 8,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $227,181.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,754.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CNP stock opened at $30.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.10. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.87.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.08.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.