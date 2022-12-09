Delphia USA Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,468 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,468 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANET. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 415.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 44.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.32.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $2,500,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,597.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $2,500,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,597.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,326,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,884.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 91,171 shares of company stock valued at $11,421,873 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET opened at $128.13 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $148.57. The stock has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.41.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

