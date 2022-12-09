Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases New Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,845 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the second quarter worth about $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 75.6% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 115.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $436,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,846,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $436,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,846,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,041.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Halliburton Trading Down 0.5 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HAL. Susquehanna raised their price target on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.99.

NYSE HAL opened at $34.87 on Friday. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $21.07 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 2.22.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 22.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 24.87%.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.