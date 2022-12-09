Delphia USA Inc. Sells 2,076 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Delphia USA Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 76.5% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,288,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total value of $2,570,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,197,194.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,485 shares of company stock worth $14,105,670. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV opened at $187.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.66. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $191.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.33.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

