Delphia USA Inc. Acquires 756 Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Delphia USA Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc. owned about 0.06% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after purchasing an additional 417,490 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,016,000 after acquiring an additional 472,556 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 645,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,909,000 after acquiring an additional 24,398 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 478,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after acquiring an additional 44,956 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 422,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 43,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

ICPT has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

NASDAQ ICPT opened at $14.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $21.25.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

