Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Sold by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lessened its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,623 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 8,160 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 323.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $28.41 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.81 and a 52-week high of $32.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on URBN. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,960 shares in the company, valued at $649,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $102,456.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Articles

