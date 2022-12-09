Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lowered its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,057 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 193.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 733,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,698,000 after purchasing an additional 87,900 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 28,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

EXPD opened at $107.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.09. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $137.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.62. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Insider Activity

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,827,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $105,097.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,664.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,827,793.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,336. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.78.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.