Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Boosts Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,887,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,855,747,000 after acquiring an additional 346,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,143,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,171,970,000 after purchasing an additional 834,377 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Fiserv by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,117,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,302,351,000 after purchasing an additional 200,189 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in Fiserv by 3.0% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 24,085,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,442,300,000 after buying an additional 704,434 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,425,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,420,000 after buying an additional 459,208 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.0 %

FISV stock opened at $101.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.56. The company has a market capitalization of $64.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $110.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,256 shares of company stock worth $1,164,211 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on FISV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI raised Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.38.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

