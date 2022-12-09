Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,729 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned 0.21% of 8X8 worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in 8X8 by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 83,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 9.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 20,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 10.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in 8X8 by 2.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 123,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in 8X8 by 832.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

8X8 Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of NYSE EGHT opened at $4.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.35. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $18.95.

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 69.23%. The company had revenue of $187.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Sipes sold 19,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $93,633.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,056,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,069,073.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,749 shares of company stock valued at $195,307. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

EGHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of 8X8 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $6.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on 8X8 from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.96.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

