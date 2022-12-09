Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases Shares of 32,729 Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 608.1% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 49,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 42,170 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 21.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently weighed in on CZR. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.47.
Caesars Entertainment Trading Up 2.2 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 96,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,223.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Caesars Entertainment Profile
Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Caesars Entertainment (CZR)
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.