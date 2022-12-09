Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires New Shares in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 23.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 16.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Paula Green sold 8,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $318,679.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,468.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,211 shares of company stock worth $341,371. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $26.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.38. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $92.22.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TWST. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Twist Bioscience from $56.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

