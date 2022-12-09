Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Reduces Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP reduced its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,749 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 391.7% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 752.2% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In related news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,204,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,433.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total transaction of $7,382,153.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,012,669.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,204,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,433.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,683 shares of company stock valued at $10,875,392 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE SNA opened at $234.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $245.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.51.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Snap-on

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.