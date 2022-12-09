Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Decreases Position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP reduced its stake in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,159 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNM. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Core & Main by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter worth $58,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Core & Main during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Core & Main by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core & Main Stock Up 0.3 %

Core & Main stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.28. Core & Main, Inc. has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $32.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Transactions at Core & Main

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 23.39%. Core & Main’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Core & Main news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $258,830,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Core & Main from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Core & Main to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Core & Main from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Core & Main presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.44.

Core & Main Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

