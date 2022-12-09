BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Acquired by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 458.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 363.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 254.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BL opened at $67.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.73 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.39 and a beta of 0.81.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $134.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.73 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 35.49% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BL. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on BlackLine from $95.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.25.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total transaction of $33,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,785.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 3,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $227,868.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 54,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,932.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total value of $33,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,785.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,953 shares of company stock valued at $470,591 in the last 90 days. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

