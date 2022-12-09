Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Sells 27,485 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP reduced its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,485 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned approximately 0.10% of Healthcare Services Group worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 604.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,278,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,436 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 54.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,065,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,492,000 after buying an additional 1,427,064 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,223,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 30.6% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,082,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,249,000 after acquiring an additional 487,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 34.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,825,000 after acquiring an additional 352,069 shares in the last quarter.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on HCSG. Benchmark upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Healthcare Services Group Price Performance

Healthcare Services Group Increases Dividend

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $13.07 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.36 million, a PE ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average is $14.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 318.52%.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.